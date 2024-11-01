Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 139.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $112,749,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,115,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $32,387,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,114,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 1,683,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.