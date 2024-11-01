Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 383873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.22 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.61 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. On average, analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

