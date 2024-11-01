Penobscot Wealth Management Purchases 147 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $204.82 and a one year high of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

