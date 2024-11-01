Penobscot Wealth Management Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.