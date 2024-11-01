Penobscot Wealth Management Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 1.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 644,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 226,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

