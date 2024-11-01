PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Catherine A. Lynch Acquires 838 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 838 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $11,572.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,697.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
PMT opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $15.89.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.
Read Our Latest Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 77,955 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,607.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 346,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.