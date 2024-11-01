Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.84.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PTON traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. 13,542,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,086,358. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $839,097. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,880 shares of company stock valued at $815,767 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.