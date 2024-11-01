PaLM AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.38 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $33.38 million and approximately $177,485.09 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,283.17 or 1.00136312 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,262.40 or 1.00106294 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.41296323 USD and is down -11.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $199,224.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

