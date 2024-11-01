Pacific Sage Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.6% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 77,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

