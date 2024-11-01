Pacific Sage Partners LLC Acquires 500 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 50.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 target price (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2 %

McKesson stock opened at $500.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.51 and a 200-day moving average of $550.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

