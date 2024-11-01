OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.98.
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
