OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $172.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSI Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 713.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,565,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.