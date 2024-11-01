Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $571.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $416.07 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $492.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.