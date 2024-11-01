OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAXU) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

