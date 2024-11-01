Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $15,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $428.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.02 and a 200-day moving average of $427.43. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

