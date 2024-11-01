Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Federal Signal by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 398,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 211,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 912,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,340,000 after buying an additional 153,765 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $11,982,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,058,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.59%.

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

