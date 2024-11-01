Oak Harvest Investment Services Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.07.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $289.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $528.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.99 and a 1 year high of $296.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

