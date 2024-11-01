Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.39 and last traded at $111.44. 4,267,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,311,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $502.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.6% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

