Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Position Lifted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Novanta accounts for approximately 3.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $241,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novanta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,007,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,836,000 after acquiring an additional 79,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,457,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Novanta by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 448,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Novanta by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Novanta stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.46. 31,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average is $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $636,876.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,954,110.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $1,608,936. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

