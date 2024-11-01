Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 506 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 1.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 57.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $78.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $1,270,509.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,667.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $1,270,509.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,667.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,874,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

