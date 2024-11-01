NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Trading Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.17. Approximately 44,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 526,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in NMI by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 306,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

