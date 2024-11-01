NIO (NYSE:NIO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.60 target price on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. NIO has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 164.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,659 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in NIO by 28.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 535,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NIO by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 439,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 64.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 744,067 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 31.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 370,556 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

