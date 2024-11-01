Nexum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,428.44 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 126.5% higher against the US dollar. Nexum has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $44,428.44 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

