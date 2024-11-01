NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) recently reported its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company disclosed a Net Loss, Funds from Operations (FFO), Core FFO, and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) of $(8.9) million, $15.7 million, $17.9 million, and $20.6 million, respectively, attributable to common stockholders. This performance marks a change from the prior year period, with total revenues for the quarter at $64.1 million compared to $69.8 million in the same timeframe in 2023.

Get alerts:

The company highlighted an increase in occupancy and total revenue for its Same Store properties over the three-month period ended September 30, 2024. The average effective rent and Net Operating Income (NOI) experienced a modest decrease compared to the previous year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, NXRT saw continued growth in its financials, with Net Income, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO increasing to $28.0 million, $50.9 million, $55.5 million, and $63.3 million, respectively, attributable to common stockholders.

NexPoint Residential Trust also announced completed refinancing of 17 properties and $24.5 million of property disposition activity during the quarter. The company’s ongoing efforts include dividend increases and share repurchase authorizations, with a recent approval of a 10.3% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.51 per share.

Following the financial disclosure, NXRT scheduled a conference call on October 29, 2024, to further discuss its third-quarter results. Additional details and financial information can be found on the company’s website.

Please note that this article is based on NexPoint Residential Trust’s recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent press release dated October 29, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NexPoint Residential Trust’s 8K filing here.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading