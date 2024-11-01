NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) recently reported its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company disclosed a Net Loss, Funds from Operations (FFO), Core FFO, and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) of $(8.9) million, $15.7 million, $17.9 million, and $20.6 million, respectively, attributable to common stockholders. This performance marks a change from the prior year period, with total revenues for the quarter at $64.1 million compared to $69.8 million in the same timeframe in 2023.
The company highlighted an increase in occupancy and total revenue for its Same Store properties over the three-month period ended September 30, 2024. The average effective rent and Net Operating Income (NOI) experienced a modest decrease compared to the previous year.
NexPoint Residential Trust also announced completed refinancing of 17 properties and $24.5 million of property disposition activity during the quarter. The company’s ongoing efforts include dividend increases and share repurchase authorizations, with a recent approval of a 10.3% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.51 per share.
Following the financial disclosure, NXRT scheduled a conference call on October 29, 2024, to further discuss its third-quarter results. Additional details and financial information can be found on the company’s website.
Please note that this article is based on NexPoint Residential Trust’s recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent press release dated October 29, 2024.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NexPoint Residential Trust’s 8K filing here.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
