New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $95.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. New Mountain Finance’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on NMFC

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.