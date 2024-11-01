NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.54 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.19). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 160.20 ($2.08), with a volume of 879,656 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
NCC Group Price Performance
Insider Activity at NCC Group
In other news, insider Guy Ellis sold 10,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £17,011.68 ($22,061.57). In related news, insider Mike Maddison sold 104,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £175,907.76 ($228,125.74). Also, insider Guy Ellis sold 10,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £17,011.68 ($22,061.57). 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
