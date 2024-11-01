Navcoin Price Tops $0.0305 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $56,923.79 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00061873 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006057 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,372.77 or 0.38006478 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

