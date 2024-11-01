Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Nano has a total market cap of $109.91 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,357.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.80 or 0.00505783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00099615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00219050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00022091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00072753 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

