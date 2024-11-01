Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a market cap of $203.90 million and $79.79 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,034.57 or 1.00362293 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,806.97 or 1.00036136 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official website is www.moodengsol.com.

Buying and Selling Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.20237262 USD and is down -14.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $85,503,084.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

