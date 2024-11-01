Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $301.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.06 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Monro has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

