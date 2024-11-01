Monero (XMR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.37 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $157.93 or 0.00221308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $60.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,310.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.31 or 0.00502102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00098823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00026347 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00071930 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

