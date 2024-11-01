Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $849-857 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.33 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.420 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 791,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,984,187. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,640.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,984,187. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $539,247. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

