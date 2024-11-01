MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues Earnings Results

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.55 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. MGP Ingredients updated its FY24 guidance to $5.55-5.65 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 5.2 %

MGPI stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. 1,023,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,152. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $99,965.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,105.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

