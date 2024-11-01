Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Given New $17.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meridian from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Meridian Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Meridian has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $157.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Meridian had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Meridian worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

