Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $7,240,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $102.04. 629,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,408. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.60 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.