Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $502.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 672,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $430.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

In other news, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,259. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,259. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rainer Rettig purchased 5,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,969.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,300 shares of company stock worth $252,650. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MERC. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

