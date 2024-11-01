Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $502.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 672,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $430.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MERC. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.
