Medpace (MEDP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP) recently:

10/23/2024 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $349.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $413.00.

10/23/2024 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2024 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $413.00 to $372.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Medpace had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/14/2024 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $415.00 to $397.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Medpace is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $420.00.

9/27/2024 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2024 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $415.00.

9/20/2024 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $413.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/11/2024 – Medpace had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/5/2024 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Medpace Trading Up 2.1 %

Medpace stock traded up $6.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.67. 61,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.02 and its 200 day moving average is $379.14. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.49 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Medpace Holdings Inc alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwind Capital grew its position in shares of Medpace by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,886,000 after acquiring an additional 338,610 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Medpace by 302.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after buying an additional 195,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,692,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 62.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,941,000 after buying an additional 119,257 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after buying an additional 107,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.