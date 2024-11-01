Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Masimo stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.88. 146,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average of $125.27. Masimo has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 97.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

