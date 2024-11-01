Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.085-2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Masimo

Masimo Trading Up 0.4 %

MASI stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.54. The company had a trading volume of 265,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,946. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 97.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Masimo has a one year low of $75.36 and a one year high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.