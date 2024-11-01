Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 914 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises 0.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

