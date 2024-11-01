Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.59 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $12.59 million and $176,344.37 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000284 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $185,408.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

