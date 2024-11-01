Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.94) by $2.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 23.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $60.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.58. 3,039,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,592. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $133.99 and a 1-year high of $321.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.02.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,927.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.