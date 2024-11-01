LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Strong-Buy” Rating

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 1.2 %

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.92. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $191.63.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

