LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 305,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 395,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

