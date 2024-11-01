Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

