LimeWire (LMWR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.49 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. LimeWire has a total market cap of $34.99 million and $3.49 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded down 20% against the dollar. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,389,916 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,389,916.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.11962277 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $3,733,030.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

