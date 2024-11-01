Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Trading 1.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 39,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $345.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $146.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

About Lesaka Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,272,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 636,166 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,641,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

