Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Trading 1.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 39,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $345.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $146.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies
About Lesaka Technologies
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lesaka Technologies
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.