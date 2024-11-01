LENSAR (LNSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter.

LENSAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $5.68 on Friday. LENSAR has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

LENSAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Read More

Earnings History for LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.