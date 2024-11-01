LENSAR (LNSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $5.68 on Friday. LENSAR has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

