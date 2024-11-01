Leerink Partnrs Forecasts AbbVie’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.90 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2026 earnings at $13.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.69 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $203.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.09. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,847,000 after purchasing an additional 992,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,277,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,382,000 after buying an additional 134,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,490,000 after buying an additional 1,240,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.