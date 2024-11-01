Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,938 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 52,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.